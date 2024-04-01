Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Apr 1

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, April 1: * The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi even as it ordered a ''status quo'' on the religious observances by both the Hindu and Muslim sides inside the mosque premises.

* In a relief for the Congress, the Income Tax department on Monday told the Supreme Court that it will not take any coercive action against the opposition party for tax demand notices of approximately Rs 3,500 crore in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

* The Supreme Court on Monday referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the suit filed by the Kerala government raising the issue of ceiling on net borrowing.

* The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Delhi's Principal Secretary (Finance) on a plea of the AAP government alleging that the official was not releasing funds to the Delhi Jal Board despite approval by the legislative assembly.

* The Supreme Court on Monday confirmed its interim order of granting bail to Rajendra Bihari Lal, vice chancellor of Uttar Pradesh's Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS), in connection with two criminal cases pertaining to offences including that of alleged illegal religious conversions.

* The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Punjab and Haryana High Court direction setting up a panel to probe farmer Shubhkaran Singh's death during a clash between the protesting farmers and the Haryana security personnel in February.

* The Supreme Court on Monday told Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin that he cannot compare himself to media personnel to seek the relief of clubbing of multiple FIRs lodged against him for his ''eradicate Sanatan dharma'' remarks.

* The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay ''scientific survey'' of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era structure which both Hindus and Muslims claim as their own in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, but said no action should be taken without its permission on the outcome of the ASI survey.

* Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea challenging a high court order that refused to grant him permission to attend the Budget session of the Assembly.

* The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Uttar Pradesh government's response after taking note of a report from the Gautam Buddh Nagar district judge that CCTV cameras on the court's premises were lying defunct due to the lack of maintenance funds.

* The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Enforcement Directorate on the bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested last year in connection with a money laundering case.

