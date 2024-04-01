Woman killed, three injured in clash in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

A woman lost her life and several people sustained injuries during a clash in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Nasima Bano.

The altercation erupted over the plastering of a wall in a house where two rival groups were residing in Romi village, Shahina Parveen, officer-in-charge of Pelawal police station, said.

The injured, identified as Abdul Kazir Baksh, Firdaus Keshar, and Sarfaraz Keshar, have been admitted to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribag, with their condition deemed serious by hospital superintendent Dr. Vinod Kumar.

Parveen said 20 people have been arrested, and section 144 CrPC has been enforced in the vicinity.

Police confirmed the filing of a case, with the arrested people presented before the chief judicial magistrate of Hazaribag, who remanded them to jail custody.

In a separate incident within the jurisdiction of Katkamsandi police station in Hazaribag district, authorities recovered the body of a young man suspected to have been subjected to acid burns in Dato village. The identity of the approximately 35-year-old victim remains unknown.

Police have initiated legal proceedings and dispatched the body to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination, Neeraj Kumar, DSP (headquarters), said.

