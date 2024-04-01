Left Menu

Banda jail superintendent receives death threat hours after Mukhtar Ansari's death, case lodged

The superintendent of Banda jail, where gangster-politician Mukhtar Anasari was lodged before he died last week, received a death threat on his phone, police said on Monday.Ansari, a five-time MLA, was lodged in the Banda divisional jail.

PTI | Banda(Up) | Updated: 01-04-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 22:15 IST
Banda jail superintendent receives death threat hours after Mukhtar Ansari's death, case lodged
  • Country:
  • India

The superintendent of Banda jail, where gangster-politician Mukhtar Anasari was lodged before he died last week, received a death threat on his phone, police said on Monday.

Ansari, a five-time MLA, was lodged in the Banda divisional jail. When his health deteriorated on Thursday, he was sent to a government hospital, where he later died.

According to police, an unidentified man made a threat call on the jail superintendent's phone within hours of Ansari's death.

Banda Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lakshmi Niwas Mishra told PTI that a case has been registered on the matter and the security of Senior Superintendent of Banda jail, Viresh Raj Sharma, has also been stepped up.

In his complaint, Sharma said on the intervening night of March 28 and March 29, an unknown person made a phone call from a land line number on his government (CUG) mobile phone and threatened to kill him.

Ansari, 63, died around 10.30 pm on march 28 at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being taken there from Banda jail when his health deteriorated.

A post-mortem confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest. However, a magisterial inquiry was ordered as opposition parties raised questions over Ansari's death, amid allegations by his family that he died due to ''slow poisoning'' in Banda jail.

He was laid to rest in Ghazipur on Saturday amid a blanket of security as a large crowd took part in the funeral procession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024