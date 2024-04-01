IAF chief flies sortie at Air Force Station at Adampur

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Monday flew a sortie at the Air Force Station, Adampur, in Punjab, sources said.

He undertook the sortie to get a ''first-hand experience'' of the level of training and tactics followed at the field level, they said.

It was not immediately known in which aircraft he undertook the sortie.

