Delhi: Missing man found dead, woman among 3 held

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2024 00:56 IST | Created: 02-04-2024 00:56 IST
A 35-year-old man who went missing under mysterious circumstances last week was found dead in Baljeet Nagar, police said.

According to police, the man, identified as Madhav Singh, was allegedly killed by a man and his wife with whom the deceased was in an extramarital affair.

The police said they have arrested the woman along with her two associates and started further investigation into the matter.

Singh, a resident of Gulshan Chowk in Anand Parbat here, worked as a labourer in a factory.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said a missing complaint of Singh was lodged on March 27 at the Anand Parbat police station by one of his relatives.

''During the investigation and analysis of Singh's phone, it was revealed that he was in contact with a woman named Jyoti, who had called him to her house in Punjabi Basti, Baljeet Nagar,'' Vardhan said.

The officer said that further investigation raised strong suspicion about the involvement of Jyoti and her husband in Singh's disappearance. When the police visited Jyoti's house, it was found locked and the items were scattered on the floor. The body of Singh was found buried in a sewage pit there.

Jyoti and her husband Lekhpal were arrested on Sunday. During interrogation, the duo admitted that Singh was having an illicit affair with Jyoti, the DCP said.

They disclosed the involvement of one Surjit, a resident of Baljeet Nagar, and he was also arrested in connection with the case. They with Jyoti, the officer said.

The accused couple told the police that they called Singh to their house on March 25. With the help of Surjit, they allegedly beat Singh up and disposed of the body, said the police officer.

Surjit has previous involvements in criminal cases of theft and assault.

