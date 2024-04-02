Left Menu

Three killed in avalanche near Swiss resort of Zermatt

A spokesperson for police in the southern canton of Valais had no immediate details about the identities of the people caught up in the avalanche. It was also unclear whether more people could still be missing, with police saying in a brief statement that search operations had been halted for Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2024 01:06 IST | Created: 02-04-2024 01:06 IST
(Recasts with three confirmed fatalities) ZURICH, April 1 (Reuters) -

Three people were killed and another person was injured in an avalanche that rumbled down a mountainside on Monday afternoon at Riffelberg by the Swiss Alpine ski resort of Zermatt, police said. A spokesperson for police in the southern canton of Valais had no immediate details about the identities of the people caught up in the avalanche.

It was also unclear whether more people could still be missing, with police saying in a brief statement that search operations had been halted for Monday. Access to the area, which had a lot of snow, was difficult, Valais police said. The avalanche occurred just after 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) local time, police said. (Writing by Dave Graham Editing by Chris Reese, Editing by Franklin Paul)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

