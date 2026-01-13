Tragic Avalanche Claims Life of Swiss Snowboarding Icon Ueli Kestenholz
Swiss snowboarder Ueli Kestenholz, an Olympic bronze medallist, died in an avalanche in Canton Valais. Known for his achievements in snowboarding, including a bronze medal at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, Kestenholz was swept away from the Hockuchriz peak. His skiing companion managed to escape.
Swiss snowboarder and Olympic bronze medallist Ueli Kestenholz tragically died in an avalanche in the Loetschental region of Canton Valais. The accident occurred on Sunday, and was confirmed by Swiss-Ski on Tuesday.
Kestenholz, who made history with a bronze in the debut Olympic snowboarding event at Nagano in 1998, had multiple World Cup podium finishes before retiring in 2006. His untimely death is a significant loss to the snowboarding community.
The Valais police, without naming Kestenholz, reported that the avalanche occurred on the eastern flank of the Hockuchriz peak at an altitude of 2,400 meters. While Kestenholz was tragically caught in it, a skiing companion managed to escape.