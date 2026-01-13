Swiss Bar Fire Tragedy Sparks Legal and Safety Scrutiny

The devastating fire that ravaged a bar in the renowned ski town of Crans-Montana, claiming 40 lives and injuring 116 others, has prompted a call for an expanded investigation. Lawyer Romain Jordan, representing over 20 victims, is urging authorities to consider the accountability of local officials alongside the French owners, already under scrutiny.

The tragedy, which predominantly affected teenagers, has highlighted significant oversights in safety protocols. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as patrons attempted to escape through a narrow exit, which quickly became a choke point. Prosecutors suspect that sparklers ignited the blaze, revealing missed safety checks at the venue.

While the owners, Jacques and Jessica Moretti, are cooperating with the investigation, the mayor's office has yet to comment. Jordan insists on transparency from local authorities, aiming for substantial compensation claims as he seeks justice and closure for his clients.

