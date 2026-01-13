Left Menu

Swiss Bar Fire Tragedy Sparks Legal and Safety Scrutiny

A devastating fire in Crans-Montana claimed 40 lives and injured 116, mostly teenagers. Lawyer Romain Jordan, representing over 20 victims, calls for a broadened investigation to include local authorities, seeking millions in compensation. Safety checks were missed, potentially implicating municipal accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:07 IST
Swiss Bar Fire Tragedy Sparks Legal and Safety Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The devastating fire that ravaged a bar in the renowned ski town of Crans-Montana, claiming 40 lives and injuring 116 others, has prompted a call for an expanded investigation. Lawyer Romain Jordan, representing over 20 victims, is urging authorities to consider the accountability of local officials alongside the French owners, already under scrutiny.

The tragedy, which predominantly affected teenagers, has highlighted significant oversights in safety protocols. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as patrons attempted to escape through a narrow exit, which quickly became a choke point. Prosecutors suspect that sparklers ignited the blaze, revealing missed safety checks at the venue.

While the owners, Jacques and Jessica Moretti, are cooperating with the investigation, the mayor's office has yet to comment. Jordan insists on transparency from local authorities, aiming for substantial compensation claims as he seeks justice and closure for his clients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha FC to Compete in ISL: A Boost for Indian Football

Odisha FC to Compete in ISL: A Boost for Indian Football

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

 India
3

PhonePe HDFC Ultimo: Revolutionizing Everyday Spending with Rewarding Benefi...

 India
4
Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026