US wants Mexico to review alleged labor rights' denial at parts factory

The U.S. government has asked the Mexican government to review allegations that a parts factory in that Nuevo Leon has denied workers their labor rights, the office of the U.S. Trade Representative said on Monday. Washington wants Mexico to review whether workers at the plant are being denied the right to freedom of association and collective bargaining, it said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2024 02:21 IST
US wants Mexico to review alleged labor rights' denial at parts factory

The U.S. government has asked the Mexican government to review allegations that a parts factory in that Nuevo Leon has denied workers their labor rights, the office of the U.S. Trade Representative said on Monday.

Washington wants Mexico to review whether workers at the plant are being denied the right to freedom of association and collective bargaining, it said in a statement. The request marks the 21st time the U.S. has sought a Mexican review under the 2020 U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement's Rapid Response Labor Mechanism. Mexico has 10 days to agree to conduct a review and, if it agrees, 45 days from Monday to complete the review.

Washington acted after an independent union alleged the facility had dismissed workers in retaliation for undertaking union organizing activity.

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

