Delhi: Ex-MLA Reports Death Threat, Files Complaint Citing Khalistani Extremist

Former MLA Jitender Singh Shunty claims receiving death threats from a Khalistani extremist via a WhatsApp call, targeting him and his son for opposing Khalistan. He has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police. Shunty is the president of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal and a Padma Shri awardee. His son, Jyot Jeet, is a BJP state spokesperson who has been vocal against Khalistani terrorism.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2024 01:09 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 01:09 IST
Former MLA Jitender Singh Shunty on Monday lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police, claiming that he has received death threat from a Khalistani extremist.

Shunty, who is the president of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal and a recipient of the Padma Shri, has also written to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, and SHO Vivek Vihar police station.

In his letter, he alleged that he received a WhatsApp call on Monday and the caller spoke to him in Punjabi and asked for his son's name.

''My son and I were threatened with dire consequences and death for speaking against Khalistan. I handed over a complaint for further action,'' Shunty said.

He said his son Jyot Jeet is a state spokesperson of the BJP in Delhi and has been openly voicing his opinion against Khalistani terrorism.

