Delhi: Ex-MLA Reports Death Threat, Files Complaint Citing Khalistani Extremist
Former MLA Jitender Singh Shunty claims receiving death threats from a Khalistani extremist via a WhatsApp call, targeting him and his son for opposing Khalistan. He has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police. Shunty is the president of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal and a Padma Shri awardee. His son, Jyot Jeet, is a BJP state spokesperson who has been vocal against Khalistani terrorism.
- Country:
- India
Former MLA Jitender Singh Shunty on Monday lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police, claiming that he has received death threat from a Khalistani extremist.
Shunty, who is the president of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal and a recipient of the Padma Shri, has also written to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, and SHO Vivek Vihar police station.
In his letter, he alleged that he received a WhatsApp call on Monday and the caller spoke to him in Punjabi and asked for his son's name.
''My son and I were threatened with dire consequences and death for speaking against Khalistan. I handed over a complaint for further action,'' Shunty said.
He said his son Jyot Jeet is a state spokesperson of the BJP in Delhi and has been openly voicing his opinion against Khalistani terrorism.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australian police say Sydney knife attacker may have targeted women
Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Probe transferred to Mumbai Police Crime Branch
Australian police say Sydney knife attacker may have targeted women
Australian police probe why man who stabbed 6 people to death in a Sydney mall targeted women
Owner of motorcycle used in firing outside actor Salman Khan's house being questioned by Mumbai police