Israel continues to block aid into northern Gaza; UN sending team to shattered Al-Shifa Hospital
UN News | Updated: 02-04-2024 03:15 IST | Created: 02-04-2024 03:15 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rafah
- The Security Council
- Palestinians
- Council
- UNRWA
- Gaza Strip
- GazaStrip
- UNICEFSonia Silva Al-Shifa Hospital
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- Khan Younis
- Gaza
- Martin Griffiths
- Al-Shifa Hospital
- France
- Strip
- The UN World Food Programme
- Headquarters
- General Assembly
- Al-Aqsa Hospital
- humanitarians
Advertisement