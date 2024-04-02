South Korea imposes new sanctions on Russians over North's weapons programs
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 02-04-2024 05:45 IST | Created: 02-04-2024 05:45 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea has decided to impose sanctions on two Russian organisations and two Russian individuals linked to North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
The country will also slap sanctions on two Russian vessels involved in transporting munitions between North Korea and Russia, the ministry added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- North Korea
- North Korea's
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea resumes missile tests, raising tensions with its rivals after their military drills end
North Korea fires ballistic missiles as Blinken visits Seoul
North Korea resumes missile tests, raising tensions with its rivals after their military drills end
North Korea fires ballistic missiles as Blinken visits Seoul
South Korea's Yoon says disinformation based on AI threat to democracy