45-year-old property dealer commits suicide in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror

A 45-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after jumping into a well in Kotputli-Behror district over pressure from money lenders, police on Friday said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-04-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 15:01 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A 45-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after jumping into a well in Kotputli-Behror district over pressure from money lenders, police on Friday said. A note was recovered from the deceased, they said.

The incident occurred in Harsora village on Thursday night when the man identified as Vijendra Yadav, a property dealer by profession, was reported missing by his family members who began searching for him, police said.

Yadav’s body was found in a well on Friday along with a note from his pocket stating that some people were mounting pressure on him for money due to which he took the extreme step, police said.

However, he did not name anyone in the note, they said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

