4 people, including three brothers, held after encounter in UP's Gonda

Four people, including three brothers, were arrested on Friday following an encounter here in which one of the accused was injured, police said.

The four people were arrested for allegedly robbing a jeweller in Colonelganj area here, they said.

The four accused barged into Vishwanath Shah’s jewellery shop on March 5 in the Colonelganj area here when he and his colleague were about to close it, Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

The accused took 10 kilograms of silver, 600 grams of gold and cash of Rs 1.80 lakh by threatening them, he added. The police examined the CCTV footage during investigation and identified the accused as Raghavendra Pandey alias Raja, Satyendra Pandey alias Uday Pandey, Suraj Pandey and Farhan Ansari, the SP said.

Nine cases are registered against Ansari and three cases each are registered against Raghavendra, Satyendra and Suraj in different police stations, he said.

Raghavendra was injured during the encounter after policemen fired at him in self-defence, Jaiswal said. The police have seized items worth Rs 48 lakh including about 220 grams of jewellery, Rs 2.22 lakh cash, a car purchased with the looted money worth around Rs 8.5 lakh and an Apple mobile worth around Rs 1.5 lakh from the possession of the accused, he added.

