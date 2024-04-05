Rs 34.74 lakh in cash seized in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Over Rs 34 lakh in cash was seized from a car in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Friday morning, police said. The car was on the way to Hazaribag from Durgapur in West Bengal when it was stopped at a check-post near the inter-state border in the Maithon police station area, they said.

A total of Rs 34.74 lakh in cash was seized from it, they added.

The Income Tax Department has been informed about it, and the occupants of the car were being interrogated to ascertain the source of the money, police said.

Those in the car told police that they were businessmen and going to Hazaribag for business purposes.

