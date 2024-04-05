Left Menu

Russian military says it took control of village in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders are trying to dig in , but they face shortages of artillery rounds, with U.S. aid stuck in Congress for months. Earlier on Friday Russia's state-run RIA news agency cited an official as saying Russian troops had entered the suburbs of Chasiv Yar, further north near Bakhmut.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 18:15 IST
Russian military says it took control of village in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Vodyane in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Russia's defence ministry said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday Russia's state-run RIA news agency cited an official as saying Russian troops had entered the suburbs of Chasiv Yar, further north near Bakhmut. The Ukrainian military acknowledged the battlefield situation near Chasiv Yar was tense, but denied Russian advances in the town.

