Palghar villagers 'audit' Jal Jeevan Mission works, engineers threaten mass leave

Sixteen engineers from Palghar Zilla Parishad are threatening a mass leave in protest of an "audit" by villagers on water works under Jal Jeevan Mission. The engineers informed the ZP's executive engineer through a letter. The villagers have been checking for errors, leading to conflicts with engineers. The engineers cited health and morale issues due to the audit agitation. Authorities are investigating if the agitation violates the model code of conduct.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 05-04-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 18:40 IST
Sixteen engineers of Palghar Zilla Parishad have threatened to go on mass leave in protest against an ''audit'' being carried out by agitating villagers of water works under the Jal Jeevan Mission, an official said on Friday.

These engineers apprised the ZP's executive engineer of their decision on Thursday through a letter, he added.

Villagers over the past several days have been going around trying to find errors in the work, resulting in spats with engineers, leading to some staffers being kept in captivity for some time, the official said.

''In the letter, engineers have said the audit agitation was affecting their health and morale. Till a decision is taken at the highest level, we have no option but to go on mass leave,'' the official said.

Meanwhile, the assistant returning officer of Palghar Lok Sabha constituency directed block development officers and gram panchayat functionaries to examine whether the ongoing agitation violated the model code of conduct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

