One held for pushing man to death at quarry in Palghar

The police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly pushing a man into a stone quarry and killing him over a financial dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Balram Lalchand Yadav, a resident of Nalla Sopara, has been arrested in connection with the death of Brijesh Kamtaprasad Chourasia (41), whose body was found in a stone quarry in January, deputy commissioner of police - Zone III- Virar Jayant Bajbale said.

At the time, Chourasia's sister expressed serious doubt that some unidentified persons had murdered him. Following a probe, the police zeroed in on Yadav who was seen with Chourasia at the quarry on the day he died, the official said.

Yadav has claimed that he had borrowed Rs 55,000 from the victim and had returned Rs 22,000. But Chourasia had harassed and tortured him and forced him to sign on a stamp paper stating that he had borrowed Rs 3 lakh, he said.

