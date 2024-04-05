Left Menu

Israel must allow ‘quantum leap’ in aid delivery UN chief urges, calling for change in military tactics

UN News | Updated: 05-04-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 19:22 IST
Israel must allow ‘quantum leap’ in aid delivery UN chief urges, calling for change in military tactics
srael must make meaningful changes in the way it is fighting in Gaza to avoid civilian casualties while also undergoing "a true paradigm shift" in lifesaving aid delivery, the UN chief said on Friday. Marking six months of war since the "abhorrent" Hamas-led terror attacks of 7 October, António Guterres told journalists at UN Headquarters in New York that the nothing could justify the horror unleashed by Palestinian militants that day. "I once again utterly condemn the use of sexual violence, torture injuring and kidnapping of civilians, the firing of rockets towards civilian targets and the use of human shields", he said, calling again for the unconditional release of all hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip. Having met many of the family members of those captive "I carry their anguish, uncertainty and deep pain with me every day", added Mr. Guterres. ## 'Relentless death' But the past six months of Israel's military campaign has also brought "relentless death and destruction to Palestinians", with over 32,000 reported killed, the vast majority women and children. "Lives are shattered. **Respect for international law is in tatters** ", he said. The resulting humanitarian disaster is unprecedented, with more than a million "facing catastrophic hunger." Children are dying due to lack of food and water: "This is incomprehensible and **entirely avoidable** ", the UN chief declared, repeating that nothing can justify such collective punishment. ## Weaponized AI Mr. Guterres said he was deeply troubled by reports that the Israeli military has been using AI to help identify targets during its relentless bombing of densely populated areas of Gaza. " **No part of life and death decisions which impact entire families should be delegated to the cold calculation of algorithms** ", he said. AI should only be used as force for good, not to wage war "on an industrial level, blurring accountability." ## Humanitarian deaths Branding the war " **the deadliest of conflicts** ", he highlighted that 196 humanitarians including over 175 UN staffers have been killed, the vast majority serving Palestine relief agency UNRWA. "An information war has added to the trauma – obscuring facts and shifting blame", said the UN chief, compounded by Israel denying journalists entry into Gaza, consequently allowing disinformation to spread. ## Tactics must change And following the appalling killing of the seven staffers with World Central Kitchen, the main problem **is not who made the mistakes but "the military strategy and procedures in place that allow for those mistakes to multiply** time and time again", the Secretary-General said. " **Fixing those failures requires independent investigations and meaningful and measurable changes on the ground**." He said the UN had been told by the Israeli Government that it was now planning to allow a "meaningful increase" in the flow of aid to Gaza. The UN chief said he sincerely hoped the increase in aid would materialize quickly. ## 'Failure would be unforgivable' "Dramatic humanitarian conditions require a quantum leap in the delivery of life-saving aid – a true paradigm shift." He noted last week's Security Council resolution calling for hostages releases, civilian protection and unimpeded aid delivery. "All those demands must be implemented. **Failure would unforgivable** ", he said. Six months on, the world stands on the brink of mass starvation in Gaza, a regional conflagration and a "total loss of faith in global standards and norms."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024