PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-04-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 20:14 IST
Noida: 12 held from fake call centre for duping Americans
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Noida Police on Friday said they have arrested 12 people from an unauthorised call centre for allegedly duping foreigners on the pretext of selling them anti-virus software of reputed companies.

They also said they have seized 14 desktops and other related items after a raid at the call centre.

On Thursday, officials of Police Station Phase-1, acting on the basis of manual intelligence and confidential information, arrested 12 people from the second floor office of a building located in C block of Sector 2, a police spokesperson said.

''All these people call foreign citizens and tell them that their company has antivirus software of McAfee and Norton which solves the problems faced by laptops and computers and is available at on offer price of USD 100 (Rs 8,335) to USD 500 (Rs 41,676) for a year,'' the official said.

''The callers would then send payment link to the foreigners over email and duped them of their money. Also, this call centre was being run by the accused without any license,'' the police spokesperson said Those held have been identified as Pradeep Kumar Pradhan, Aviral Gautam, Rishabh Shukla, Ali Hasan, Anurag Tomar, Harendra Chaudhary, Mohammed Raju, Sandeep Kumar, Deepak Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Saket Priyadarshi, and Shivam Kumar, the police said.

Some of the arrestees are residents of Delhi, while some stay in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, the police added.

The police said they have lodged an FIR under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 34 (party to criminal conspiracy) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act and further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

