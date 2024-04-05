Strike on Iran's consulate in Syria is 'turning point,' Hezbollah head says
The head of Lebanon's powerful armed group Hezbollah said on Friday that an Israeli strike on Iran's consulate in the Syrian capital this week marked a "turning point" since Oct. 7, when Palestinian group Hamas waged a cross-border attack on Israel.
The strike killed seven members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, among them a senior commander of the Quds Force, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi. Iran has vowed revenge.
