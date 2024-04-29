MCA approves Hitesh Kumar Sethia's appointment as Jio Financial MD for 3 years

Jio Financial Services on Monday said the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has accorded its approval for the appointment of Hitesh Kumar Sethia as managing director and chief executive officer of the company.

The appointment effective from November 15, 2023, is valid for three years, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

The approval letter was received by the company on April 24, 2024, it said.

