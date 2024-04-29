Left Menu

MCA approves Hitesh Kumar Sethia's appointment as Jio Financial MD for 3 years

Jio Financial Services received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for Hitesh Kumar Sethia's appointment as managing director and CEO for three years from November 15, 2023, effective April 24, 2024.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 23:40 IST
Jio Financial Services on Monday said the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has accorded its approval for the appointment of Hitesh Kumar Sethia as managing director and chief executive officer of the company.

The appointment effective from November 15, 2023, is valid for three years, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

The approval letter was received by the company on April 24, 2024, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

