MCA approves Hitesh Kumar Sethia's appointment as Jio Financial MD for 3 years
Jio Financial Services received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for Hitesh Kumar Sethia's appointment as managing director and CEO for three years from November 15, 2023, effective April 24, 2024.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 23:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Jio Financial Services on Monday said the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has accorded its approval for the appointment of Hitesh Kumar Sethia as managing director and chief executive officer of the company.
The appointment effective from November 15, 2023, is valid for three years, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.
The approval letter was received by the company on April 24, 2024, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India forecasts above average monsoon rains after dry 2023
India's exports growth momentum continues, services trade at all-time high in 2023-24
UPSC announces results for CSE 2023: Aditya Srivastava secures 1st position
Aditya Srivastava tops Civil Services Exam 2023, Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy get second and third ranks respectively: UPSC.
ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant overwhelm Mumbai City FC to lift League Shield