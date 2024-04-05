Left Menu

PhonePe's Share.Market adds F&O segment to its offerings

Wealth and investment platform by PhonePe, Share.Market, on Friday introduced its Futures and Options FO segment. The introduction of FO capabilities on Share.Market enhances the platforms offerings, with a comprehensive option chain analysis to track options.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 20:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Wealth and investment platform by PhonePe, Share.Market, on Friday introduced its Futures and Options (F&O) segment. ''The introduction of F&O capabilities on Share.Market enhances the platform's offerings, with a comprehensive option chain analysis to track options. ''Futures and Options contracts across various Indices and Stocks play a role in Investor and Trader journey to manage risk, hedge positions, and enhance the overall return profile through efficient portfolio management,'' the company, which was launched in August 2023, said in a statement.

