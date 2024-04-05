Left Menu

CAA does not exclude, India does not need sermons from other countries: VP Dhankhar

Asserting that the CAA is a reprieve for persecuted religious minorities in neighbouring countries, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said India does not need any sermons from other countries on the issue.Dhankhar also said there were false narratives and misinformation on the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, which was notified last month.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:00 IST
CAA does not exclude, India does not need sermons from other countries: VP Dhankhar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Asserting that the CAA is a ''reprieve'' for persecuted religious minorities in neighbouring countries, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said India does not need any sermons from other countries on the issue.

Dhankhar also said there were ''false narratives and misinformation'' on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was notified last month. Addressing the 2023-batch IAS officer trainees at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, Dhankhar said, ''India does not need any sermons from anyone on this planet on the point of equality as we have always believed in it.'' “Some countries are yet to have a woman president while we had a woman prime minister before even the UK had. Supreme Court in other countries completed 200 years without a woman judge but we have.” Dhankhar said the CAA neither seeks to deprive any Indian citizen of his or her citizenship, nor does it exclude anyone from applying for Indian citizenship as was the case earlier.

CAA facilitates acquisition of Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities from the neighbouring countries, he said.

“How can this reprieve, healing touch to those persecuted in our neighbourhood on account of their religious commitment be discriminatory?” the vice president said.

Noting that the CAA applies to those who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014, he said it is ''not an invitation'' for an influx of people.

“We have to neutralise these narratives. These emanate not out of ignorance, but out of a strategy to run down our nation,” he said.

Dhankhar called urged the youth to rebuff such “strategised orchestration of factually untenable anti-national narratives aimed at tainting and tarnishing our glorified and robust constitutional bodies.'' The vice president said that governance has improved in recent years. “Democratic values and essence is deepening as equality before law is being enforced in exemplary manner,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024