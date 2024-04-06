US on high alert against Iran threat after Israeli strike in Syria

The United States is on high alert and preparing for a possible attack by Iran targeting Israeli or American assets in the region in response to an Israeli strike that killed an Iranian military commander in Syria, a U.S. official said on Friday.

"We're definitely at a high state of vigilance," the official said in confirming a CNN report.

