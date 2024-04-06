Left Menu

Army opens fire after noticing suspicious movement in J-K’s Rajouri

PTI | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 06-04-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 13:16 IST
Army opens fire after noticing suspicious movement in J-K’s Rajouri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Army troops opened fire and subsequently launched a search operation after noticing suspicious movement near their camp in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district early Saturday, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty in the firing at the Srotha Morha village in the Darhal area, the officials said.

They said a sentry fired a few rounds on seeing the movement of a group of unidentified persons towards the camp under the cover of darkness.

The group retreated into the nearby village, following which a search operation was launched, the officials said, adding the operation was going on when last reports were received but there was no clue of the suspected persons.

The officials said security forces also carried out a search operation in the Sharda Sharief area of Rajouri on Saturday morning but no one was arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024