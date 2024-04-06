Left Menu

Punjab woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked; 4 held

A 55-year-old woman was assaulted and paraded semi-naked here allegedly by her sons in-laws after he got married against the wishes of the brides parents, police said on Saturday.Four people of the five booked over the incident were arrested on Saturday, Station House Officer Sunita Bawa said.

PTI | Tarntaran | Updated: 06-04-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 18:43 IST
A 55-year-old woman was assaulted and paraded semi-naked here allegedly by her son's in-laws after he got married against the wishes of the bride's parents, police said on Saturday.

Four people of the five booked over the incident were arrested on Saturday, Station House Officer Sunita Bawa said. The incident occurred on March 31 in a village, a few days after the victim's son eloped with a woman and married her against her family's wishes, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she was alone at her home when her son's in-laws allegedly assaulted her and tore off her clothes.

They paraded her in the village in a semi-naked condition, the victim alleged.

A purported video of the victim being paraded surfaced on social media on Friday.

The woman's mother Kulwinder Kaur Mani, her brothers Sharanjit Singh Shanni and Gurcharan Singh, and a family friend Sunny Singh were arrested the SHO said.

The accused will be produced in a court to seek their remand and the mobile phone used to make the video has also been seized, she said. Efforts are being made to nab the fifth accused as well, she added. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on April 3 under the Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 149 (unlawful assembly).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

