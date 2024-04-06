Left Menu

West Bengal: 2 arrested in Bhupatinagar blast sent to NIA custody till April 10

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 22:48 IST
A court in Kolkata remanded two persons arrested in the Bhupatinagar blast case to NIA's custody till April 10. A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was allegedly attacked by a mob in Bhupatinagar in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district when they went to arrest Manobrata Jana and Balai Charan Maity.

Three people were killed in the blast that happened in the area in December 2022.

Refusing the two accused persons' bail prayer, the City Sessions Court sent them to NIA custody till April 10.

NIA counsel Shyamal Ghosh prayed for their custody to interrogate them in connection with the blast.

