US, China need to respect each other, says Chinese premier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2024 07:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 07:47 IST
Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday the United Stated and China need to respect each other and should be partners, and not adversaries.

Li made the remarks at the start of a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Beijing, adding that "constructive progress" had been made in Yellen's meetings in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou.

