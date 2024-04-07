US, China need to respect each other, says Chinese premier
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2024 07:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 07:47 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday the United Stated and China need to respect each other and should be partners, and not adversaries.
Li made the remarks at the start of a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Beijing, adding that "constructive progress" had been made in Yellen's meetings in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Yellen
- U.S. Treasury
- Chinese
- Guangzhou
- Janet Yellen
- Beijing
- Li Qiang
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese coast guard blasts Philippine boat with water cannon in disputed sea for 2nd time this month
Taiwan detects 13 Chinese military aircraft, six navy vessels around nation
Taiwanese fisherman returned to Kinmen Coast Guard, second still in Chinese custody
A Chinese pastor is released after 7 years in prison, only to find himself unable to get an ID
Vasant Mela in Beijing draws large Chinese crowds