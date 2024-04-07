Three civilians killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region, Kyiv says

Three civilians were killed in a Russian attack on the frontline village of Guliaipole in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday morning, the local governor said. "Two men and a woman died under the rubble of their own house, which was hit by a Russian shell," Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Fedorov said one more person was injured. He said Russians shelled the village with a Grad self-propelled multiple rocket launcher.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. The frontline Zaporizhzhia region is under constant Russian bombardment by rockets, drones and cannons.

