Left Menu

Three civilians killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region, Kyiv says

"Two men and a woman died under the rubble of their own house, which was hit by a Russian shell," Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram messaging app. Fedorov said one more person was injured. He said Russians shelled the village with a Grad self-propelled multiple rocket launcher. Reuters could not independently verify the report. The frontline Zaporizhzhia region is under constant Russian bombardment by rockets, drones and cannons.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-04-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 12:42 IST
Three civilians killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region, Kyiv says
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Three civilians were killed in a Russian attack on the frontline village of Guliaipole in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday morning, the local governor said. "Two men and a woman died under the rubble of their own house, which was hit by a Russian shell," Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Fedorov said one more person was injured. He said Russians shelled the village with a Grad self-propelled multiple rocket launcher.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. The frontline Zaporizhzhia region is under constant Russian bombardment by rockets, drones and cannons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India
4
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024