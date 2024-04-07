Iranian official says Israeli embassies are no longer safe
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-04-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 15:28 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A senior Iranian official said on Sunday that none of Israel's embassies were safe anymore, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
The official, an adviser to Supreme Leader Yahya Rahim Safavi, was speaking following a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1 for which Tehran has vowed retaliation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Domestic News Roundup: US' Harris to visit Parkland shooting site, push new gun laws; Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reject Musk appeal in SEC dispute and more
US Supreme Court abortion pill fight brings claims of distorted science
Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials, Press TV reports
Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials, Press TV reports
Biden administration defends abortion pill access at US Supreme Court