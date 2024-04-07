Iranian official says Israeli embassies are no longer safe

A senior Iranian official said on Sunday that none of Israel's embassies were safe anymore, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The official, an adviser to Supreme Leader Yahya Rahim Safavi, was speaking following a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1 for which Tehran has vowed retaliation.

