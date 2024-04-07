Left Menu

Class 12 student's body with bullet marks found in UP village

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 07-04-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 15:47 IST
The body of a Class 12 student who went missing here was found in a field on Sunday morning, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the body of Aditya (19) had two bullet wounds on the chest and it is suspected he was shot dead.

Aditya, son of farmer Joginder Singh, was last seen on Saturday evening when two youths reached his house, located in Sahaspur Jat village under Nakur police station limits, around 8 pm and took him with them on a bike, the police said.

When the teenager did not return home until late night, his family members called him on his mobile phone but could not speak to him as was switched off, they said.

On Sunday morning, some farmers spotted Aditya's body lying near a field, which was about a kilometre from his home, and informed his family and the police, they added. SP Jain said the police are questioning the duo who had taken Aditya with them on Saturday night. The police are also analysing the mobile phone of the deceased, he said.

Jain also said that no complaint has been lodged in the matter so far by the deceased's family members.

