Kremlin says flooding in two more Russian regions 'inevitable' -TASS
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that flooding in Russia's Kurgan and Tyumen was "inevitable", amid major floods in the Ural Mountain Orenburg region, state news agency TASS reported.
TASS cited Peskov as saying that President Vladimir Putin had held phone calls with the governors of both regions. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
