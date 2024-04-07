Injured Maoist surrenders before police in Kerala

A Maoist, who was under treatment after allegedly getting injured in a suspected wild elephant attack while he and others were passing through a forest region of this north Kerala District, said on Sunday that he has surrendered to the police.

Suresh, who hails from Karnataka, and was in the custody of Kerala police, met the media today and said he has wanted to surrender for a long time.

''I was a Maoist for the past 23 years and wanted to surrender for a long time. I have surrendered now. I was unable to do anything of consequence after becoming a Maoist. We were unable to make any impact in Kerala, Tamil Nadu or Karnataka even after many years.,'' Suresh, who was seated in a wheel chair, told the media.

Police had picked up an injured Suresh, who belongs to Chikamagaluru Karnataka, after a six-member team of Maoists dropped him at the Kanjirakolli Chittari Colony along the Kerala-Karnataka border.

Police had said that the Maoists had dropped him at one of the houses and left after collecting rice and other essentials from there. Local residents informed the police that the group that brought the injured man was carrying weapons.

Police soon reached the locality and admitted the injured Suresh to a nearby hospital.

