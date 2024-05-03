Newborn Abandoned After Premature Birth in Kerala Bathroom

A 23-year-old woman delivered a baby in the bathroom of her apartment in the small hours of Friday and allegedly dumped the newborn on the street here.

Police said the woman has been taken into custody after being traced using the address on the Amazon delivery packet in which the child was wrapped and thrown.

Conservancy workers of Kochi Corporation found the body of the child along a street in posh Panampilly Nagar here around 8 AM and alerted the police.

According to City Police Commissioner S Syamsundar, the woman has confessed that she gave birth to the child in her bathroom at around 5.30 AM today and later threw the baby as she panicked.

It is said that the parents of the woman, with whom she was staying, were unaware of her pregnancy.

However, in this matter, the police suspect coercion or a rape element.

''We have shifted the survivor to the hospital to provide her proper medical attention... we understand that the parents are not aware of the pregnancy,'' the police official said.

Further details regarding the child are awaited, he added.

The city police chief also said a case will be registered and arrests will be made soon.

Earlier, police interrogated the parents and the woman in connection with the incident.

