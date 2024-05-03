Left Menu

Newborn Abandoned After Premature Birth in Kerala Bathroom

Woman gives birth in bathroom, dumps newborn on street in Kerala

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 03-05-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 14:58 IST
Newborn Abandoned After Premature Birth in Kerala Bathroom
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old woman delivered a baby in the bathroom of her apartment in the small hours of Friday and allegedly dumped the newborn on the street here.

Police said the woman has been taken into custody after being traced using the address on the Amazon delivery packet in which the child was wrapped and thrown.

Conservancy workers of Kochi Corporation found the body of the child along a street in posh Panampilly Nagar here around 8 AM and alerted the police.

According to City Police Commissioner S Syamsundar, the woman has confessed that she gave birth to the child in her bathroom at around 5.30 AM today and later threw the baby as she panicked.

It is said that the parents of the woman, with whom she was staying, were unaware of her pregnancy.

However, in this matter, the police suspect coercion or a rape element.

''We have shifted the survivor to the hospital to provide her proper medical attention... we understand that the parents are not aware of the pregnancy,'' the police official said.

Further details regarding the child are awaited, he added.

The city police chief also said a case will be registered and arrests will be made soon.

Earlier, police interrogated the parents and the woman in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024