Employee of Navi Mumbai credit society booked for embezzling Rs 4.2 lakh, duping investor

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-04-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 17:57 IST
The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against an employee of a credit society for allegedly embezzling Rs 4.2 lakh and cheating an investor, an official said on Sunday.

Rameshkumar Patel (32) allegedly committed the crime between April 2002 and March 2023.

In its complaint, the Taloja-based credit society said Patel collected Rs 8,83,675 from its customers but deposited only Rs 4,61,178 in the office, embezzling Rs 4,22,497. Besides, Patel is also accused of collecting nearly Rs 60,000 from an investor to open an account with the society and deposit the money into it but failing to keep the promise, said the official.

The Taloja police on Friday registered a case against Patel for cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code, said the station house officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

