Three booked for illegal dredging at Bhiwandi creek

The authorities sunk a barge and dredging equipment in a creek and registered a case against three persons involved in illegal dredging in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Sunday. The authorities could not pull out the barge and the suction pump valued at Rs 23 lakh, and hence they drowned them in the creek, and registered a complaint with the police, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-04-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 18:12 IST
Three booked for illegal dredging at Bhiwandi creek
The authorities sunk a barge and dredging equipment in a creek and registered a case against three persons involved in illegal dredging in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday. Based on a tip-off, officials of the revenue department reached the Pimplas Reti Bunder at Bhiwandi on Friday evening, and saw the barge and suction pump detained by some villagers, an official said.

The equipment was allegedly being used for illegal dredging in the creek, he said. The authorities could not pull out the barge and the suction pump valued at Rs 23 lakh, and hence they drowned them in the creek, and registered a complaint with the police, the official said. A case under section 379 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Land Revenue Code was registered against Sab Ajgar Sheikh (32), Rafu Bashir Sheikh (25), and Kalu Minazar Sheikh (19).

