1 killed, 8 injured as oil tanker overturns in HP's Una; several shops, vehicles damaged

PTI | Una | Updated: 07-04-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 20:14 IST
A person was killed while eight others suffered injuries when an oil tanker overturned and caught fire here on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place in Tahliwala Kaswa village in the Haroli area here during which 15 shops were gutted and several vehicles got damaged, according to the state emergency operation centre.

The fire has now been brought under control, the centre said.

The accident occurred when the brakes of the diesel-filled tanker failed and it overturned in the market, catching fire and crushing several vehicles, including a scooter, which led to the death of one person.

The deceased scooter rider was identified as Subash Chander, a resident of Punjab, the officials said.

Of the eight injured, one is in critical condition and has been referred to Regional Hospital, Una for treatment.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri who is the local MLA expressed grief over the incident. Officials of the administration are on the spot to provide relief, he said.

Meanwhile, Union Information cum Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur also visited the area and enquired about the cause of the incident. He consoled the family members of the bereaved and those who suffered injuries.

