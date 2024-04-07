Left Menu

Four Naxalites, two supporters held in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

  • Country:
  • India

Four Naxalites and their two supporters were arrested and explosives were recovered from them in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said on Sunday. The six were apprehended between Tumdipara and Misiguda villages under Kerlapal police station limits on Saturday evening when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the district force was on a search operation, a police official said.

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites in Siresetti, Gadgadpara, Gogunda, Tumdipara and adjoining villages in the Kerlapal area, he said.

On spotting the uniformed personnel, the six tried to escape but were rounded up by the security forces, he said.

“Two tiffin bombs, each weighing 3 kg, three gelatin rods, ten detonators, one bundle of electric wire and 15-meter-long cordex wire were recovered from them,” he said.

Those held were identified as Kunjam Hurra (24), Madvi Deva (27), Padam Pandu (26) and Podium Lakha (28) – all Jan Militia members of Naxalites, and two Maoist supporters, identified as Padam Hidma (28) and Madvi Arjun (26).

“During interrogation, the Naxalites said their commander Roshan, alias Bheema gave the explosives and other materials to them to target security forces,” he added.

