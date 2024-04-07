Left Menu

Israel says troops left Gaza to prepare more operations, including in Rafah

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-04-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 21:58 IST
Israeli troops that have pulled out of Gaza on Sunday did so to prepare for future operations, including in the enclave's southern city of Rafah, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said.

"The forces are exiting and preparing for their next missions, we saw examples of such missions in the Shifa operation, and also of their coming mission in the Rafah area," Gallant said at a meeting with military officials, according to a statement from his office.

