Israel says troops left Gaza to prepare more operations, including in Rafah
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-04-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 21:58 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli troops that have pulled out of Gaza on Sunday did so to prepare for future operations, including in the enclave's southern city of Rafah, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said.
"The forces are exiting and preparing for their next missions, we saw examples of such missions in the Shifa operation, and also of their coming mission in the Rafah area," Gallant said at a meeting with military officials, according to a statement from his office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rafah on agenda when Blinken meets Israel Defense Minister Gallant
White House: Not seen indications or plan for Rafah invasion in coming days
Israel pounds Rafah in southern Gaza despite ceasefire calls
Israel asks US to reschedule scrapped meeting on Rafah offensive plans
Israel tells US it wants to reschedule scrapped Rafah meeting, NBC reports