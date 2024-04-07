Modi govt meting out injustice to sanitation workers; will end manual scavenging: Congress

The Congress on Sunday accused the Modi government of meting out ''injustice'' to sanitation workers and asserted that if voted to power, it will end the evil practice of manual scavenging, re-skilling all those engaged in it for some other work and provide them jobs.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X on the death of a sanitation worker due to gas leakage after he descended into a sewer without equipment.

''On April 5 2024, a sanitation worker in the Prime Minister's own Lok Sabha constituency died due to gas leakage after descending into a sewer without equipment. This is not a new issue in Banaras (Varanasi) - during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, we were told that in the last ten years, more than 25 deaths have occurred in Banaras due to entering into sewers,'' he said in a post in Hindi on X.

On one hand, the Modi government is doing such ''injustice'' towards the sanitation workers and on the other hand, the Congress has made promises for them in its 'Nyay Patra', he said.

''The Congress will end the evil of manual scavenging. Every manual scavenger will be rehabilitated, re-skilled, provided a job and assured a life of dignity and safety,'' he said.

The Prohibition of Manual Scavenging Act, 2013, will be strictly implemented and any person employing anyone for manual scavenging shall be punished, the Congress general secretary said.

A compensation of Rs 30 lakh will be provided to the families of sanitation workers who lose their lives at work, he said.

The Congress, in its manifesto, has said that it will allocate sufficient funds to enable the procurement of machines that will clean sewers and septic tanks, and remove human waste.

''Free insurance will be provided to all sanitation workers. In collaboration with state governments, a comprehensive programme of underground drainage and safe disposal of sewage will be implemented in all towns and municipalities in 10 years,'' the party has said.

