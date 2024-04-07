Left Menu

K'taka: Rs 5.6 crore unaccounted cash; jewellery worth Rs 2 crore seized from jeweller's house

PTI | Ballari(Ktk) | Updated: 07-04-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 23:28 IST
K'taka: Rs 5.6 crore unaccounted cash; jewellery worth Rs 2 crore seized from jeweller's house
Unaccounted cash of Rs 5.60 crore along with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2 crore were seized from a house here on Sunday, police sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a jewellery store owner's house in Brucepet police station area, they said.

The owner has a jewellery store in Kambali Bazaar area. Unaccounted cash and jewellery worth over Rs 7 crore were recovered from the house, the sources said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard, they said.

