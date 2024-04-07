K'taka: Rs 5.6 crore unaccounted cash; jewellery worth Rs 2 crore seized from jeweller's house
PTI | Ballari(Ktk) | Updated: 07-04-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 23:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Unaccounted cash of Rs 5.60 crore along with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2 crore were seized from a house here on Sunday, police sources said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a jewellery store owner's house in Brucepet police station area, they said.
The owner has a jewellery store in Kambali Bazaar area. Unaccounted cash and jewellery worth over Rs 7 crore were recovered from the house, the sources said.
An FIR has been registered in this regard, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 7
- Rs 5.60
- Rs 2
- Brucepet
- Kambali Bazaar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Man booked for cheating land buyers of Rs 76 lakh
Squarefeet Group to invest Rs 300 crore on new housing project in Mumbai; eyes Rs 750 crore revenue
Centre plans to borrow Rs 7.5 trillion from market in H1-2024-25
Popcorn & Company Raises Rs 75 Lakh Funding on Shark Tank India Season 3
Front-running case: Sebi bans two persons from securities market for 3 years; slaps Rs 77 lakh fine