Left Menu

China says its EV firms do not rely on subsidies to gain competitive advantage

China's electric vehicle companies do not rely on subsidies to gain a competitive advantage and accusations by the U.S. and Europe of "overcapacity" are groundless, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Sunday in Paris. Wang made the remarks at a roundtable meeting of Chinese firms in Paris, where he is set to discuss China's exports of EVs into the European market among other things.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2024 06:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 06:15 IST
China says its EV firms do not rely on subsidies to gain competitive advantage

China's electric vehicle companies do not rely on subsidies to gain a competitive advantage and accusations by the U.S. and Europe of "overcapacity" are groundless, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Sunday in Paris.

Wang made the remarks at a roundtable meeting of Chinese firms in Paris, where he is set to discuss China's exports of EVs into the European market among other things. Representatives of more than 10 enterprises such as Geely , BYD and CATL attended the meeting, according to a statement from the commerce ministry on Monday.

"China's electric vehicle companies rely on continuous technological innovation, perfect production and supply chain system and full market competition for rapid development, not relying on subsidies to gain competitive advantage," Wang said. "The United States and Europe and other accusations of "overcapacity" are groundless."

Wider discussions will centre around the European Commission's investigation into whether China's EV industry has benefited from unfair subsidies. The Commission has begun an investigation to determine whether to impose tariffs on exports to protect European car makers. It is due to conclude by November, although the EU executive could impose provisional duties earlier.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is currently in China where she has said global concerns are growing over China's excess industrial capacity, noting that it is not healthy for China and it is hurting producers in other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024