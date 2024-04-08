Left Menu

"Massive Fire Destroys 36 Shops in Garjiya Temple Complex"

36 shops gutted as fire breaks out in Garjiya temple complex

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 08-04-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 20:45 IST
"Massive Fire Destroys 36 Shops in Garjiya Temple Complex"
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly three dozen shops were burned down on Monday in a fire in the famous Garjiya temple complex in Ramnagar here, police said.

There is no report of any loss of life in the incident, they said, adding that the fire broke out at a shop selling 'prasad' as hawkers were preparing for the Navratras starting Tuesday.

It soon spread to around 35 adjacent shops and reduced them to ashes, Ramnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Arun Kumar said.

The shops were made of thatch and the fire spread quickly, he said.

It took local people and fire department personnel hours to douse the flames, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024