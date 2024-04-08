Golden Heart Initiative: 50 children receive free heart surgery

Fifty children from across the globe received free life-saving heart surgeries as part of the Golden Heart Initiative, launched in honour of the Middle-East-based Indian businessman M A Yusuffali's 50 years of philanthropy.

Initiated on January 1, 2024, the surgeries were performed at public and private hospitals in Tunisia, Egypt, and India, the organisers said.

It said that children from conflict zones in Senegal, Libya, and Tunisia, and underprivileged families from Egypt and India were the beneficiaries of the initiative that concluded within three months.

The mission was launched by Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings.

It was envisioned as a tribute to the 50 years of philanthropy by Yusuffali, chairman of Lulu Group, in the UAE.

''Navigating stringent travel restrictions posed challenges in bringing the children from conflict zones to hospitals for their much-needed surgeries. Special travel permissions were obtained through various agencies to support these families,'' the organisers said in a release.

In Kerala, eligible children were given crucial treatment at hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, it said.

The organisation has collaborated with the Kerala Health Department to offer much-needed high-cost surgeries for children who were suffering from critical conditions, it said, adding that these children availed surgeries at the hospitals enlisted under the state government's 'Hridyam' project.

