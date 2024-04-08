Left Menu

Golden Heart Initiative: 50 children receive free heart surgery

Golden Heart Initiative: 50 children receive free heart surgery

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:20 IST
Golden Heart Initiative: 50 children receive free heart surgery
  • Country:
  • India

Fifty children from across the globe received free life-saving heart surgeries as part of the Golden Heart Initiative, launched in honour of the Middle-East-based Indian businessman M A Yusuffali's 50 years of philanthropy.

Initiated on January 1, 2024, the surgeries were performed at public and private hospitals in Tunisia, Egypt, and India, the organisers said.

It said that children from conflict zones in Senegal, Libya, and Tunisia, and underprivileged families from Egypt and India were the beneficiaries of the initiative that concluded within three months.

The mission was launched by Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings.

It was envisioned as a tribute to the 50 years of philanthropy by Yusuffali, chairman of Lulu Group, in the UAE.

''Navigating stringent travel restrictions posed challenges in bringing the children from conflict zones to hospitals for their much-needed surgeries. Special travel permissions were obtained through various agencies to support these families,'' the organisers said in a release.

In Kerala, eligible children were given crucial treatment at hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, it said.

The organisation has collaborated with the Kerala Health Department to offer much-needed high-cost surgeries for children who were suffering from critical conditions, it said, adding that these children availed surgeries at the hospitals enlisted under the state government's 'Hridyam' project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024