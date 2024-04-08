Six Delhi residents held for duping women in Nagpur

Six persons were arrested for allegedly duping women in Nagpur, a Crime Branch official said on Monday.

The official identified the arrested accused as Harish Dabi (27), Arun Arjun Parmar (19), Parot Jeetu Parmar (20), Rathani Sitaram Solanki (40), Pooja Naresh Solanki (22), and Gopi Jiva Solanki (50), all residents of Raghuvir Nagar in Delhi. ''Three persons are on the run. This gang has been active in the city for the past four days. They had taken a room in Ajni and would dupe women, particularly those commuting in cars using a bag containing some money and pieces of paper,'' he said.

They were held after CCTV footage was checked of areas where women complained about the gang, the official added.

''They confessed to carrying out crimes in Panchpaoli, Koradi, Old Kamthi, Dhantoli, and Nandanvan police station areas. We have seized items totalling Rs 3.67 lakh, including 50 grams of gold,'' he said.

