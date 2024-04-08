TMC delegation at Raj Bhavan to lodge complaint against detention of party leaders in Delhi

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 22:00 IST
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee went to the Raj Bhavan on Monday night to lodge a complaint with West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose regarding the detention of party leaders by Delhi Police for holding a dharna outside the EC office demanding the removal of CBI, NIA, ED and Income Tax Department chiefs.

According to TMC sources, an 11-member delegation led by Banerjee went to the governor's house around 9pm.

''The delegation will lodge its complaint against the detention of the TMC leaders by Delhi Police in the national capital,'' a TMC leader said.

The TMC leaders were detained by Delhi Police while they were holding a dharna outside the poll panel's office, demanding that the chiefs of CBI, NIA, ED and Income Tax Department be changed.

A 10-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) sat on the dharna after meeting the full bench of the Election Commission (EC).

The delegation urged the commission to ensure a level-playing field in the Lok Sabha polls and stop the ''misuse'' of the central agencies against opposition parties and leaders, TMC Rajya Sabha member Sagarika Ghose, who was among the leaders who met the poll panel, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

