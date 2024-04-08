Left Menu

8-yr-old girl drowns in swimming pool in Hyderabad

An eight-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool located in a gated community at Petbasheerabad area here, police said on Monday.The incident took place on Sunday when the girls father took her to the swimming pool.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 22:02 IST
8-yr-old girl drowns in swimming pool in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool located in a gated community at Petbasheerabad area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the girl's father took her to the swimming pool. After swimming, her father went into a room to change clothes, but did not find his daughter on returning. On searching for her, he found her in the pool, they said.

With the help of some people nearby, the girl was taken out of the swimming pool and shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead, police said.

The girl jumped had into the pool and drowned, a police official at Petbasheerabad police station said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

