Left Menu

Ahead of IPO, Indegene Secures Rs 549 Crore from Anchor Investors

Healthcare tech firm Indegene raises Rs 549 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. Anchor book includes Capital Group, Fidelity, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 760 crore and an OFS of Rs 1,082 crore. The OFS will see the sale of shares by existing investors Carlyle, Vida Trustees, and others. Funds raised will be used for debt repayment, capital expenditure, and inorganic growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 22:22 IST
Ahead of IPO, Indegene Secures Rs 549 Crore from Anchor Investors
  • Country:
  • India

Healthcare tech firm Indegene Ltd on Friday said it has raised Rs 549 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

The company has allotted 1.21 crore equity shares to 36 funds at Rs 452 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

The anchor book saw participation from various investors, including Capital Group, Fidelity Investments, Jupiter Asset Management, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, Premji Invest, UTI Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 430 to Rs 452 per share, will open for public subscription on May 6 and conclude on May 8.

The company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 760 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 2.34 crore equity shares, aggregating Rs 1,082 crore at the higher end of the price band, by selling shareholders. This takes the total IPO size to 1,842 crore.

The OFS would see the sale of shares by existing investors CA Dawn Investments, a Carlyle group entity, Vida Trustees in its capacity as a partner of Group Life Spring, Brighton Park Capital's entities BPC Genesis Fund I SPV Ltd, and BPC Genesis Fund I-A SPV Ltd, and individual investors Manish Gupta, Rajesh Bhaskaran Nair, and Anita Nair.

At present, Nadathur Fareast Pte Ltd is the biggest shareholder in Indegene with a 23.64 per cent stake. CA Dawn Investments has a 20.42 per cent stake, and Brighton Park Capital owns a 12 per cent stake in the company.

Funds raised through the fresh issue would be used to pay the debt, fund capital expenditure requirements, payment of deferred consideration for one of its past acquisitions, fund inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.

Indegene had raised USD 200 million from Carlyle Group and Brighton Park Capital in February 2021.

Founded in 1998, Indegene offers solutions that help enable biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical devices companies to develop products, launch them in the market, and drive sales throughout their life cycle.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, J P Morgan India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024