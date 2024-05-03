Left Menu

Modi Government: A Promise of a Secure Tomorrow: Piyush Goyal

BJP leader Piyush Goyal campaigned for Manoj Tiwari in North East Delhi, emphasizing the Modi government's economic achievements and its commitment to safety. He touted the government's Mudra loans, housing initiatives, and tough economic decisions. Tiwari, the incumbent MP, promised continued development for the constituency, highlighting his past achievements such as opening a Kendriya Vidyalaya, passport office, railway station, and extending Metro services.

BJP leader and Union minister Piyush Goyal, while seeking the support of the traders for the party's North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari in a poll meeting on Friday, said the Modi government is a guarantee of future safety.

He said India has emerged as the fifth largest economy of the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the traders and their interests are safe in his government.

''The Modi government also offered Mudra loans to the youth for self employment, provided roof over the heads of crores of people and took tough decisions to strengthen economy of the country,'' he said.

''The Modi government is also a guarantee of future safety,'' he said, while canvassing for Tiwari among the traders.

Tiwari, holding North East Delhi seat since 2014, is the only sitting MP from Delhi to be fielded by the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls for re-election.

''According to vastu, North East direction indicates the abode of the deities. Victory of Manoj Tiwari, who has always sided with 'Sanatan', is, therefore, necessary,'' Goyal said.

Tiwari said when he won for the first time in 2014, the North East constituency was lying in a state of backwardness and neglect.

''I worked for opening of the first Kendriya Vidyalaya, a passport office, railway station, convention centre and extension of Metro train services in the constituency,'' Tiwari said.

He promised to undertake more development works in North East Delhi after winning the seat for the third time in a row.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

